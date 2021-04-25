SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 30,337 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 13.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $100,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $148.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

