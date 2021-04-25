HOQU 1-Day Volume Tops $363,458.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $471,499.14 and $363,458.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00065691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.66 or 0.00690391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.03 or 0.07871829 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

