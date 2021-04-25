Washington Trust Bank Has $529,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $103.86 and a one year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

