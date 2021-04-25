SPC Financial Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 108,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.