Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys 570 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $223.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.