Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $126.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.