Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $217.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.