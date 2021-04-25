Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.45. 2,422,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.