HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.