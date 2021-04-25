Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,659,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.09. 7,239,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.