YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. 1,240,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

