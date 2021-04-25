Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 680,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.83. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

