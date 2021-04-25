$293.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post sales of $293.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $288.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.