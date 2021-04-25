Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $25.77

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 4,067,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.