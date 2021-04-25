Analysts Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $383.94

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,970. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $212.10 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 526,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,246,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

