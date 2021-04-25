$1.71 EPS Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.80. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

