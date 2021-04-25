Brokerages Set Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Target Price at $37.00

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATM. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 865,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

