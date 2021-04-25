Decentralized Machine Learning Hits Market Capitalization of $560,018.11 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $560,018.11 and approximately $2,276.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.68 or 0.00686798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.08 or 0.07892815 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

