Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $433.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

