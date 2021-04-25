New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,005 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $421,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.94. 6,708,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,340. The company has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.