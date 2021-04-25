Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

