Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

