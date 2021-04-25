Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $118.64. 8,386,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $615.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.