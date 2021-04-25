RWM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

