LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,015 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $46.40. 882,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,261. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

