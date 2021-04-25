Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4-11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.88 billion.

Shares of TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $191.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.94.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.32.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.