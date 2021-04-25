Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

