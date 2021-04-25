iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 689.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $145.53. The company had a trading volume of 536,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.