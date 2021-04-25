Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price at $47.00

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

