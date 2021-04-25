Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.54. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,400. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

