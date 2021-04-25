iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,268 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,597,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $99.55. 1,241,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,214. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22.

