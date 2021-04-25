Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target at $78.00

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Cognex stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 915,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,544. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $153,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

