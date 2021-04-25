RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $434.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.53. 1,270,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.57. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $215.05 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

