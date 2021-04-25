Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Broadwind posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million.

BWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 348,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.72.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

