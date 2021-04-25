Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Eaton by 88.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,043. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.30. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.