Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Sells C$30,716.69 in Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt sold 39,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$30,716.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,492,149.43.
INX traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$0.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$16.54 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Intouch Insight Company Profile
