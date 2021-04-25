Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Sells C$30,716.69 in Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt sold 39,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$30,716.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,492,149.43.

INX traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$0.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$16.54 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

