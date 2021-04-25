Capital Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.16 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

