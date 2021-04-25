Bokf Na Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

