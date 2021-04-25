AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

