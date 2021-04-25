Emerson Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $217.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $217.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

