Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 39.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 323.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.28. 1,404,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.