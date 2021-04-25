Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 192.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $31,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.69. The stock had a trading volume of 477,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average is $187.97. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

