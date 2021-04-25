The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMR. B. Riley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

RMR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

