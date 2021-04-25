EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,629 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $69.06. 2,181,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

