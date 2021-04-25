Washington Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,338.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

