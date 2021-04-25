Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.23 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

