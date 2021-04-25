Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 504 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 3.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $128.82. 966,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

