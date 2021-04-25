Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $64.67

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.