Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 115,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

