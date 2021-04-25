Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Target Price at $125.14

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 620,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,898. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

